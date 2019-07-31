With recent data breach investigations taking place nation and worldwide, a Denison woman became the example for many people as for why personal and banking information monitoring is important. Three suspects allegedly withdrew hundreds of dollars from the account of an elderly woman in Denison in June.

Denison Police are currently seeking the public’s help in identifying the individuals.

Lt. Mike Eppler said the suspects, a white female and two black males, were filmed leaving a bank in New Caney, Texas on June 14 after withdrawing $600 in cash from the Denison woman’s account.

“The victim has no idea who these people are or how they got her account information,” Eppler said.

The suspects left the bank together in a silver-colored Toyota van with New York license plates.

Eppler said it was unclear how the suspects gained access to the woman’s banking information, but monitoring ones account activity and card transactions can further help to thwart thieves.

“It’s a good idea to regularly check your bank statements and if you have any credit or debit cards check those to make sure there aren’t any unauthorized charges popping up on those,” Eppler said. “And if you get some kind of notification or documentation about an account under your name, that you don’t recognize, you need to check into that as soon as possible.”

Those able to identify the suspects or those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to call Denison Police Detective S.M. Prigge at 903-465-2422 or email sprigge@cityofdenison.com.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.