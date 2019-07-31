The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office and Denison Police Department held a joint conference Wednesday to announce the arrest of Antonio Prado, the third and final suspect sought in the November 2017 shooting death of a 5-year-old boy in Denison.

District Attorney Brett Smith said Prado, 19, was located and apprehended in Mexico by the U.S. Marshals Service and was being transferred to the Grayson County Jail Wednesday. Prado, Sabrina Nino and Ryan Clay have each been charged with capital murder for their alleged role in the death of Kason Powell and for critically injuring an 11-year-old child. The three are accused of firing into a home on Nov. 19, 2017 after a botched drug deal with an older relative of the victim.

“It does not matter where you go or how long you are gone, we will find you and we will bring you to justice,” Smith said in a news release. “We commend the U.S. Marshals Service, Texas Rangers and Denison Police Department for their work in bringing this fugitive to justice.”

Prado’s bond has been set at $1,000,000. Clay and Nino have each been indicted. Trial dates for the three have not been set.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.