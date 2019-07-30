Sherman Police

Discharge/display of firearm — Officers were dispatched July 27 to the 900 block of S. Willow in reference to shots being fired. They located evidence and a witness to the event. The evidence was collected, and a report for disorderly conduct discharge/display of a firearm was filed.

Theft — Officers were dispatched July 27 to a business in the 4100 block of Town Center in reference to a theft. Loss prevention associates advised they had detained an adult female for theft. The suspect stole approximately $300 worth of clothing and accessories. A offense report was generated.

Assault — Dispatch received a call July 26 in reference to a welfare concern in the 900 block of South Austin. During the call it was reported the subject assaulted another person. A report was taken for assault causing bodily injury.

Theft — An officer was dispatched July 26 to the 1600 block of LaSalle Drive in reference to a stolen vehicle report. Upon arrival and investigation, it was believed the victim's car was stolen by an unknown suspect. After the report was taken, it was found the vehicle was actually towed and not stolen.

Terroristic threat — A citizen reported July 26 that her son called her and threatened her with bodily harm and death. A report was taken for terroristic threat.

Unauthorized use of vehicle — Dispatch received a call July 26 to report a stolen vehicle near the 3400 block of Preston Club Drive. The owner left the vehicle parked on the side of the road. Upon the owner's return, the vehicle was gone. A report for unauthorized use of vehicle was filed.

Driving while intoxicated — A traffic stop was conducted July 26 in the 600 block of North Grand. The officer made contact with the driver and noticed multiple signs of intoxication. Sobriety tests were conducted, and it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Brian Hutton was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Found property — An officer was dispatched July 26 in reference to a report of found property. The property was collected, and a found property report was created.

Driving while intoxicated — A traffic stop was conducted July 26 in the 3600 block of Texoma Parkway. The male driver was suspected of being intoxicated. An investigation was completed, and the driver was determined to be intoxicated. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Assault — Officers responded July 26 to a disturbance in the 1400 block of South Montgomery. Their investigation revealed a male had assaulted his uncle by hitting him in the face. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Grayson County Jail. A report was generated for assault causing bodily injury/family member.

Driving while intoxicated — A traffic stop was conducted July 27 in the 100 block of South Holly Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was suspected of being intoxicated. An investigation was conducted, and the driver was determined to be intoxicated. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Criminal trespass — A citizen reported July 27 that someone has been entering a vacant duplex in the 1200 block of East Dorchester without permission. A report was taken for criminal trespass.

Possession — A traffic stop was conducted July 27 in the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway. The male driver of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant and admitted to having narcotics. He was arrested for the warrant and possession of a controlled substance.