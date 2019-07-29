A local pizza delivery person was allegedly threatened and robbed over the weekend, but the suspect got far less dough than he was likely hoping for.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said the reported robbery occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Hilltop Village Apartments located in the 4800 block of Highgrove Road.

“A Domino’s Pizza driver was out on a delivery and was approached by a male who pressed an object into the victim’s side and demanded money,” Mullen said. “Pizza delivery persons generally don’t carry too much money on them, so the suspect only stole approximately $20 and fled the scene.”

The sergeant said the suspect — described as a black male standing five feet and ten inches tall, with a slender build — fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported.

Mullen said, if caught, the suspect could face a felony charge of aggravated robbery and advised all members of the public to remain aware of their surroundings.

“Situational awareness is a great tool to help you identify potential danger and, in a case like this, if you are robbed, we always recommend that you do what you have to in order to survive the situation,” Mullen said.” Your money and your property is replaceable, so we advise people to comply with the demands and give them what they want. Your life can’t be replaced.”

Those able to identify the suspect, or those with knowledge of the incident, are encouraged to call the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7290.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.