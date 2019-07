A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed at a bar in the Domain in North Austin early Sunday.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics and Austin police responded at 12:38 a.m. to reports of a stabbing at 77 Degrees Rooftop Patio Bar at 11500 Rock Rose Ave.

The man, described by medics as in his 40s, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.