Unity in action: local officials, local businesses and citizens working together.

That’s how High Mesa Cowboy Church member Rusty Howell described a daylong work project Saturday at 1100 High Mesa Drive in Brownwood.

Tools in hand, a large volunteer work crew, made up of church members, labored at raising a 60-foot-by-24-foot building that will house Sunday school classrooms.

The parking lot was filled with church members’ pickups and work trucks, and the worksite was crowded with ladders, scaffolding, power tools, saws, lumber and other tools and equipment. While men did the construction work, women who were present also stayed busy.

Howell, who works professionally in construction, recently moved to Brownwood from Olympia, Wash. with his wife, Melanie, and their 21-year-old son, Dustin. Howell, who has a construction company called HCI, talked with the church’s pastor, Todd King, and offered to organize the work crew for the church’s construction project.

“If there’s a theme, it’s unity — coming together in something bigger than ourselves,” Howell said. He said the Brownwood city officials have been “absolutely amazing” through he permitting process.

Howell made sure others received credit for leadership roles with the project including men named Mike Holiday, Kennth Adams and Jackie Roberts. Howell also noted the role of Terry Garrett of McCoy’s Building Supply and said the business has done an excellent job getting materials delivered.

King, the church’s pastor, referred to a scripture —in the 133rd Psalm — that says “behold, how good and pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity.”

The work project was more than building a building, King said. “It’s also about unity,” he said. “We’re building a brotherhood here.”

King said a total of about 500 people pass through the church’s two Sunday morning services on a given Sunday. There are also plans to build a new sanctuary, King said.

Howell’s sister and brother-in-law, Terri and Lyndol Tidwell, are also High Mesa members.

“Todd is a leader of leaders,” Terri Tidwell said. “Todd had the vision, and Todd is an amazing carpenter himself.”

Tidwell described the church as “the most amazing place that I’ve ever been. It’s real. It’s a safe place. It’s a safe place to be a family.”

Another church member, Jennifer Williams — whose husband, Courtney, was among the work crew — explained what brought her family from Amarillo to Brownwood four years ago. Williams said she grew up in Plainview and her husband grew up in Kress.

She said her family first visited Brownwood eight years ago on the weekend of the Brown County Rodeo because she thought she might have a chance to work in the Walker Cancer Center as a radiation therapist.

During that visit, someone from the Brownwood Chamber of Commerce told the family about the Lehnis Railroad Museum and the old Kress depot, which is on the railroad museum grounds.

Courtney Williams grew up in Kress, and his father caught the train out of Kress as a little boy, Jennifer Williams said.

“We loved it,” she said of the train museum.”

It didn’t work out for Williams to get the job at the Walker Cancer Center, but the two found Brownwood “more like the small town feeling we had growing up,” she said.

It was another four years before the family moved to Brownwood, and Jennifer Williams sold real estate for awhile. She is now a Ranger College nursing student.

She said her husband, who worked for the railroad in Amarillo, now works for the Texas Department of Transportation and has a heating and air conditioning business on the side.

Their three children are students in the Zephyr school district.