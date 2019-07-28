25 years ago:

ARLINGTON - Nursing a sore shoulder that had forced him to take an extra day of rest, Texas pitcher Kenny Rogers was only hoping for a decent outing Thursday. Instead, he was perfect.

50 years ago:

BANGKOK - President Nixon will visit South Vietnam Wednesday and confer with President Nguyen Van Thieu, responsible sources reported Tuesday.

75 years ago:

A SUPER FORTRESS BASE IN WESTERN CHINA - A powerful force of B-25 bombers today blasted Anshan, key industrial city in the Mukden area of eastern Manchuria and the heart of Japan's "arsenal of East Asia" in the first Super fortress assault by daylight and from high altitudes.

100 years ago:

J.E. Garrison, formerly a grocer of this place, has just recently returned from Pedos and other places in the Pecos valley, of New Mexico, where he has been for some time.