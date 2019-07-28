Two Cedar Park parents were arrested Friday after their 7-week-old infant was hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities said.

The baby was taken July 6 to Dell Children’s Medical Center with "multiple hemorrhages and bleeding in the brain, seizures, strokes, retinal hemorrhages in both eyes and multiple bruising injuries in the chest, abdomen, hip and tongue," according to a statement from Cedar Park police.

The next day, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services alerted Cedar Park police about the case.

Cedar Park police said that after their investigation, they found the statements made by the child’s parents were inconsistent with the child’s injuries.

Lee Alan Woodard, 21 was charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, and Alexis Joan Basques, 21, was charged with injury to a child by omission.

Police along with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and the Williamson County district attorney’s office are investigating the case.