Understanding how our society fails victims of sexual abuse, begins with acknowledging that —as far as we know — no one gets to choose the life they’re born into. We have no voice before birth to influence God, the nature of the world, and decide the body we are born with or the country, the culture, the environment we’re born into.

Children don’t choose a life of poverty, an abusive environment, or mental health issues — factors that make them far more vulnerable to sexual abuse. Young women don’t choose to be born into a society and culture that shames them for their sexuality and silences them by fear of how the community will view and treat them for reporting the sexual abuse they did not choose to endure. Young men don’t choose to be born into a society and culture that adheres to a rigid view of masculinity that has them fear the way their community will view and treat them if they report the same. We simply have no voice in where we are placed in life or the society and cultures created in this life by men before us, and the weight of those preexisting structures are often difficult to speak up against.

When we don’t acknowledge this, then the very factors that make young adults the targets of sexual abuse victims, the factors they had no choice in become the factors we use to make presumptions that they are the most likely to lie about being victims. The things we say like, she’s in it for the money. She’s doing it for the attention. For all of the statistics of how rare false allegations are, the false presumptions we perpetuate keep abuse from being reported, and abusers in a position of power over victims are protected by the silence of shame, guilt and real concern of victims not being believed.

The place we designate these voices to be heard — the criminal justice system — is hindered by these false presumptions. A prosecutor is aware a jury will consider them, and the nature of these crimes like the lack of physical evidence in most cases and the effects of sexual trauma that give victims trouble recalling their experience, make these cases difficult to prosecute. And while most states have either eliminated or extended criminal statutes of limitations for sex crimes involving minors, the length in time often only makes it more difficult to proceed.

These are just the average cases — in child sex crimes where the accused has the wealth to challenge the resources a prosecutor’s office can spend and the best lawyers looking to discredit their accuser on every one of these presumptions, the uphill battle can become an up-mountain one. Often, the best-case scenario under these circumstances is a prosecutor getting the accused to agree to a lesser charge(s) and the result will vary by case whether the agreement is sufficient for a victim to believe their voice was heard, that justice was accomplished.

Where do these voices go if, according to a 2019 study on prosecutorial outcomes of child sexual abuse cases funded by the Department of Justice, less that 1 in 5 reported child sexual abuse cases goes forward to prosecution, and only half of these cases result in a conviction or guilty plea? When experts agree that incidents of abuse are far greater than what is reported? Most voices never speak — and the voices that do rarely get heard.

When we look at the law and where the #Metoo movement has brought us however, we can see slow progress in the way we view these cases. When we now have adult voices speaking up about the sexual abuse they experienced as a minor before, it should be easy to understand what changes allowed these women and men to feel able to come forward now. Individuals on the woman’s gymnastics team who aided in convicting Larry Nassar after years of abuse, the recent sex trafficking of minor charges against multimillionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, brought about with the aid of victims who did not receive justice from the first case brought forward.

These voices were aided by the courage of others to speak out against their abusers — the voices that spoke out against Hollywood, the witnesses who got justice for Bill Cosby’s abuse. Because, while none of us has a voice in the society and culture we are born into, the power of one voice giving courage to another is the power to change it now.

Robert Avila is a recent graduate of the Texas Tech School of Law and a former columnist for The Daily Toreador.