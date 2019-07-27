A man who rammed a car he thought was being driven by an undercover police officer pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Friday. Patrick Fitzsimmons, 42, of Sherman, pleaded guilty in connection with a wreck that happened in January of 2018.

The case is set for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Judge Jim Fallon’s 15th state District Court.

Previously published reports said a woman told police that someone was following her. Dispatch led her back to the police station, but while she was en route, police said the car that turned out to have been driven by Fitzsimmons, rammed into the back of her car.

Police said Fitzsimmons said he thought she was an undercover officer.

Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said in a written statement Friday that as a part of the plea agreement, the penalty Fitzsimmons could face is capped at 25 years in prison. Court records show that part of the plea agreement entailed the prosecution dropping the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon retaliation charge that Fitzsimmons had faced in the matter.

Fitzsimmons is represented in the case by Sherman attorney Pam McGraw who could not be immediately reached for comment Friday afternoon.