A man was killed early Saturday after being hit by an 18-wheeler crossing Interstate 35 in North Austin, Austin police said.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics said they were called at 1:37 a.m. to the automobile and pedestrian crash in the 8200 block of I-35, near Powell Lane. The man who was hit by the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

Medics and police did not have further information about the victim. It was not immediately clear if the driver stopped.