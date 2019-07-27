Recently, I watched two nights of the Anti-American, Prevaricators’ Debate Society which revealed the true characters of those who participated. They all revealed that true patriotism lies not in the values which have made America distinctive, prosperous, unique, and powerful, but in championing the rights of illegal trespassers who subject their children (or whom they claim are their children) to horrendous journeys with “coyotes” and other nefarious entities to enter our country illegally. (Since all claim to be impoverished, where do they get the money?)

Amidst the bickering, sarcasm, accusations, and butting in— all of which were reminiscent of the Republican debates in 2016, were a number of socialist policies to which nearly all agreed, policies which included that any person from anywhere who managed to set foot into the United States would be welcome to stay and would be provided with free health care. The other policies were free education, a guaranteed wage of up to $1000 per month, and any other freebie that the newly elected nominee, should he or she be elected President of the United States, would bestow upon each. Thus, each illegal “citizen” would be equal to all the other citizens who would receive the same benefits from the newly elected president. Consequently, each could then have legal citizenship bestowed on them, making them fully equal to all other citizens. The debaters’ policies extend an open hand and open border to any from Asia, Europe, Africa, North and South America, Australia, Mars and all the ships at sea, to step a trespassing foot into the United States.

The debaters, obviously, have gotten their brains cross-wired and have given a whole new meaning to the motto “Land of the free.” Too bad that not one of the debaters had a legitimate plan as to how to pay for all the free stuff.

One plan is to tax Wall Street. Another plan is to tax the wealthy. Setting aside that neither Wall Street nor the wealthy have enough money combined to pay for all the free stuff, and setting aside the fact that wealth and Wall Street are practically synonymous, what will be done when all that wealthy Wall Street money runs out (which would be quite soon)? When the money of the wealthy and Wall Street is depleted through taxes, they too will be on the dole. (Here I am giving the two entities anthropomorphic identities to be in line with the debaters’ characterizations of them.)

A favorite slogan of socialists is this: “Enough money exists to pay for all the free stuff; it’s just in the wrong hands.” One can imagine what the socialists would do with all the money if that were true and if it were all in their hands. I can imagine, also, their responses if they were asked to contribute their own wealth to the general pot.

One favorite ploy of socialists when running for elected office is to relate tales of woe from their own life experiences. One debater lamented the fact that she was bused to another school when she was a child. This seems to have deprived her of reaching her full potential as a “person.” I am certain that she was indeed deprived because she was capable only of becoming the Attorney General of California and of running for President of the United States.

To exacerbate the promise by the debaters to give money to every citizen (or would-be citizen) is that before long no workers would be available to keep the national engine running. Why work when you can play? I recognize that a thousand dollars per month is not much money, but when half the population goes fishing while the other half works to give them the thousand dollars per month, the other half will soon stop working so they can go fishing as well (or smoke pot). Besides, who wants to work in order to provide freebies to those who don’t want to work and to see their thousand dollar per month “benefit” simply replacing the money they pay in order to receive the same money back from the “guvmint.” (Whew! What a complicated, convoluted muddle!)

Every day, I see, not only in Amarillo but also in other cities I’ve visited recently, people driving new cars and building multitudes of new houses. Where is the impoverished, starving middle class lamented by the debaters which, they claim, have been brought low by President Trump’s “tax cuts for the wealthy” and that increased wages, low unemployment, and an expanding economy are all lies. The debaters, I’m afraid, have forgotten the Barack Obama years when the disappearing middle class, now recovering, was indeed brought low by his socialist policies. The debaters, it seems, are the true “dreamers.”

Carl Fowler is a retired professor of English at Amarillo College and lives in Amarillo.



