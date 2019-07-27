Saturday forecast for Austin: Saturday will be a pleasant day in Austin, with temperatures remaining milder than they usually are this time of year with a midday high of 94 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Anyone headed outdoors can expect mostly sunny skies to last throughout the day, with calm winds blowing from the southeast around 5 mph, meteorologists said. At night, temperatures are forecast to drop to a low around 75.

While the weather will be enjoyable Saturday, however, the air is not.

For the third day in a row, the Texas Commission on Environment Quality has declared an ozone action day for the Austin area, which means that forecasters expect high levels of ozone air pollution, which could appear as haze or smog.

The TCEQ recommends that you avoid running gas engines when possible on ozone action days, share car rides, walk or ride a bicycle and avoid drive-through lanes to keep gas engines from idling.

And savor the agreeable weather while it lasts, as forecasters expect the heat to set back in on Sunday, when the high will be 96 degrees but, with relative humidity, will feel more like 103.

For the remainder of the week, temperatures will sit just below triple-digits, the weather service says, under mostly sunny skies.

Here is a look at the extended forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the day becoming partly cloudy at night; high of 96 and heat index of 103 and low around 75 at night.

Monday: Mostly sunny in the day becoming partly cloudy at night; high of 98 and low around 75.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny in the day and mostly clear at night; high of 98 and low around 75.

Wednesday: Sunny in the day and mostly clear at night; high of 98 and low around 75.

Thursday: Sunny in the day and partly cloudy at night; high of 97 and low around 74.