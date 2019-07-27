Residents in the city of Whitewright want to take notice that the city has issued a notice to boil water.

City employee Nancy Reynolds said the need to boil water is due to a leak at a fire hydrant. City staff are working to make repairs and the city will post the order to discontinue the boil notice as soon as permissible.

Reynolds said they will be making those posts on social media pages for the city.

According to the Center for Disease Control, water should be heated until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top. Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for a minute. The water should then be allowed to cool and poured into a clean container and covered to store.