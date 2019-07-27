Arthur Cardenas, 73, passed away peacefully July 25, 2019 in Abilene Regional Hospital surrounded by family.

He was born to Juanita and Andy Cardenas on August 19, 1945. Arthur lived and worked most of his life in Brownwood and the surrounding areas. He graduated from Brownwood High School and was an avid, lifelong Lions football fan. He attended as many games as possible and could be spotted around town sporting his BHS gear. Arthur loved the NFL and wrestling as well. He cheered loudly for the Cowboys and Broncos and enjoyed arguing the game with his grandsons. He also relished the outdoors, animals and fishing. He never met a stranger and always greeted you with a smile. He was most content in the many hours he spent doing crosswords, reading the paper and his Bible. Arthur was an active member of the Primera Iglesia Bautista Church and a shining example of the love and joy of Christ.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Cardenas; children are son Artie Cardenas, daughter Cathy Cardenas, and step-daughter and son-in-law Dawna and Micheal Fulton. Grandchildren include Mikey Silva, Aaron Ramsey, Chevy Fulton, Brody Fulton and Ilena Fulton. Brothers are Joe Cardenas and wife Ronnie and Wally Cardenas and wife Barbara. Sisters are Erlinda Trillo and husband Carlos and Susana Ceniceros and husband Jaime. He is also survived by two half-sisters, America and Connie and a large extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and more.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in the Davis-Morris Funeral Chapel with burial to follow in the Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 29 at the funeral home.

