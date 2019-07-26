CEDAR PARK — Tensions rose at a Cedar Park City Council meeting Thursday night when members of a progressive group said a council member has been posting statements mischaracterizing them on social media.

The comments were part of ongoing criticism by some Cedar Park residents of Council Member Dorian Chavez after he and two other council members joined protestors outside an LGBTQ event at the Leander library in June.

The Cedar Park Chamber of Commerce weighed in on the controversy by sending council members a letter Wednesday saying "it is time for us to let you know that we will oppose discrimination of any kind."

"The business community likes predictability," the letter states. "The business community likes stability. Right now, the feeling is we have neither."

Members of the group Indivisible said at Thursday night's council meeting that Chavez has wrongly called them a hate group on social media posts. “You (Chavez) have done this for almost two years and you need to stop,” said Michelle Thompson, an Indivisible member. ”We are not a hate group … nor have we participated in hate groups or violence,” she said.

Chavez was not at the council meeting but was shown watching the council meeting Thursday from a remote feed.

Chavez replied Thursday via the remote feed that his social media posts would remain the same. “If I’m being attacked in a racist way by a racist hatred group, I will let people know,” he said.

He said he joined the protesters who appeared outside a Pride festival event at the Leander library June 15 because he was there to pray for children. The event was scheduled to be a drag queen story hour in which a drag queen was going to read stories to children but ended up being a festival with no drag queens present.

Chavez previously said during an interview with Infowars in early July that he was attacked by the “local hate group Indivisible” after going to the protest at the Leander library. At least one of his posts on his Facebook page also called Indivisible a hate group.

Two other members of the Cedar Park City Council, Tim Kelly and Rodney Robinson, have also been criticized by some residents at council meetings for joining protesters at the Leander library event. Robinson apologized at a council meeting in June saying, "I work for all people and I support all people."

The president of Indivisible in Cedar Park, Melissa Crijns, said at the council meeting Thursday that the group’s mission was to educate and register voters. “Just because some of our values may be different from others does not mean we are terrorists or a hate group,” she said. “We agree Cedar Park is a great place to live and we want to see Cedar Park continue to grow and thrive for everyone.”

Another resident, Lynn Marks, defended Chavez, saying he was a good person who only went to the protest at the Leander library to pray for children because he did not think the Drag Queen Story Hour should have been a children's event.

Mayor Corbin Van Arsdale said Thursday that the council could not restrain anyone’s speech unless they were doing something “crazy” like starting a riot. He also said he wanted residents of Cedar Park to feel like the city was a safe place to live, “free of discrimination, free of attackers and free of worry.”

Van Arsdale also said in an interview Friday that the City Council has told Chavez, Robinson and Kelly that they should not have gone to the protest at the Leander library.