A new pilot program initiated by the state means high school juniors in Oklahoma can receive tuition-free enrollment in concurrent courses at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

A statement from Southeastern said that qualified high school juniors may receive up to nine hours of credit over two semesters with no tuition costs. Students are responsible for university fees, books and other course materials. The concurrent students may take classes on the university campus or by electronic delivery.

The pilot program is being funded by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and Southeastern.

High school seniors are already eligible to earn up to 18 hours of credit tuition-free. Southeastern’s Fall classes begin Aug. 19.

For more information, contact the Office of Admissions and Recruitment at 580-745-2060.