Denison Police

Stolen vehicle — A male victim stated on July 24 someone stole his 1965 Chevrolet pickup, blue in color with a white top, from the parking lot of a motel in the 700 block of Point Lookout Drive. Officers are following up on leads.

Criminal mischief — A complainant reported on July 24 an unknown suspect attempted to steal a vehicle in the 100 block of West Day, but was unable to do so. The door lock and steering column were damaged in the attempt. The suspect tried to steal another vehicle but were unsuccessful.

Stolen vehicle — A female victim stated on July 23 she left her 2015 Nissan Frontier pickup, black in color, on the side of the road at US Highway 75/Exit 73 because of a breakdown. When she and her husband returned later, the vehicle was gone. No suspect information.

Theft of property — Store personnel stated on July 21 a female suspect walked throughout the store in the 400 block of North US Highway 75 changing bar codes on merchandise. She checked out through the self-checkout line and paid cheaper prices for more expensive merchandise. She then went past the last point of sale without fully paying for the merchandise. The suspect was arrested for theft of property over $100.

Possession — An officer observed two males on July 21 riding bicycles without the equipment required for riding in the dark. One of the males was arrested for outstanding city of Denison warrants and possession of a controlled substance.

Counterfeit currency — A female complainant reported on July 24 she made a food purchase at a drive thru restaurant in the 700 block of North US Highway 75. She advised she was given a counterfeit $10 bill as part of her change. The investigation will continue.

Sherman Police

Theft of property — Dispatch received a call on July 23 in reference to a stolen vehicle. Officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of Texoma Parkway and they spoke with the victim. A known suspect took the victim’s vehicle without consent. A report for theft was completed.

Theft of property — A complainant entered the police department lobby on July 23 to report the theft of his vehicle. He advised it was stolen from the 2700 block of North US Highway 75 while his wife was at work. The vehicle was entered as stolen and a report for theft of property from $2,500-$30,000 was generated.

Theft of property — Officers were dispatched on July 23 to a business in the 400 block of East US Highway 82 regarding a theft. A female suspect had taken property from the business without paying for it, and she had a previous theft conviction. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Burglary of a vehicle — A male complainant made telephone contact on July 23 with the public safety administrator to report a theft. He stated an unknown suspect stole property from his vehicle while it was parked at a business in the 600 block of East North Creek Drive. A report for burglary of a vehicle was generated.

Assault with deadly weapon — Officers were dispatched on July 23 to a business in the 100 block of South Throckmorton in reference to an assault. A male complainant advised someone attempted to shoot him with a BB gun outside the business. There were no injuries. A report was generated for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.