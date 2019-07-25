Grayson County grand jurors this week returned an aggravated robbery indictment against an 18-year-old Anna man.

The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

Airian Navarette, 18, was indicted for aggravated robbery in connection with an incident that took place in Van Alstyne back in May. A previously published report said Van Alstyne Police allege Navarette wore a mask when he robbed a man at gunpoint, taking the man’s cash. Navarette was arrested days later after police received a warrant to search his house. Van Alstyne Chief of Police Tim Barnes said the search turned up cash and a heavy mask along with a number of guns that ranged from handguns to two assault rifles. Grayson County District Court records do not show an attorney listed for Navarette.

The following people were also indicted:

Jared Whisman, 44, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Nichole Gray, 33, of Denison — failure to appear;

Christian Carson, 19, of McKinney — failure to appear;

Jackey Rush, 41, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent in a drug free zone, (meth);

Megan Lamb, 27, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Brant Mitchell, 31, of Sherman — tamper with evidence and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Trenna Smothermon, 48, of Gordonville — burglary of a habitation;

Heaven McClain, 20, of McKinney — theft of property;

Kevin Hamm, 40, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault family violence with previous conviction;

Patrick Smith, 36, of Gainesville — theft of property;

Chad Ragle, 38, of Ringling Oklahoma — burglary of a habitation and theft of property with previous conviction;

Brandon Skaggs, 43, of Howe — assault family violence, theft of a firearm;

Kristy Willis, 33, of Southmayd — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth) and abandon or endanger a child criminal negligence;

Diana Page, 40, of Sherman — evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

James Ray Fowler Jr., 29, of Austin — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Chasity Joel, 18, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Zachary McEwan, 21, of Whitesboro — burglary of a habitation;

James White, 50, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper with physical evidence;

Johnathan Ellison, 35, of Howe — assault family violence impede breath;

Fredis Arano Funes, 26, of Howe — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Suyen Funes Marquez, 21, of Howe — obstruction or retaliation;

Robert Stanley, 36, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance marijuana;

Lorena Stewart, 52, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Alisha Dozier, 36, of Denison — theft of property with previous convictions;

Jonathan Cox, 29, of Denison — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Christopher Robinson, 34, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl);

Christian Trautner, 32, of Denison — assault family member and assault family member or household with previous conviction;

Jason Whorton, 41, of Denison — two counts of obstruction or retaliation;

Daniel Rochester, 37, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Chasity Pendleton, 28, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and abandon or endanger a child criminal negligence;

Jeffrey Kirbie, 36, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Shane Fritch, 32, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Nakisha Miller, 38, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Zadavian Potts, 17, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Allen Pennwhite Jr., 17, of Denison — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Nathan Stachmus, 39, of Hot Springs, Arkansas — theft of property;

Curtis Smith Jr., 38, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth), tamper with evidence, and evading arrest with previous convictions;

Roderick Brown Jr., 23, of Pottsboro — robbery and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Larry Durant, 31, of Durant, Oklahoma — burglary of a habitation;

Stacy Large, 43, of Denison — burglary of a habitation;

Vance Wimbish, 34, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (Tetrahydrocannabinol);

Richard Sampson, 20, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Kameron Odell, 17, of Denison — burglary of a habitation;

Antone Cox, 58, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Megan Lawson, 31, of Sherman — possession of marijuana in a drug free zone, possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (Tetrahydrocannabinol);

Ethan Rangel, 28, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Derick Wilson Jr., 19, of Sherman — possession of marijuana and evading arrest with motor vehicle;

Mark Kettrey, 42, of Denison — fraudulent use of identification;

Jacob Garvin, 33, of Sherman — forgery and failure to comply with sex offender registry;

Justin Morrow, 32, of Bells — tamper with physical evidence;

Vijalan Mask, 20, of Sherman — evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

Jerrica Garland, 37, of Sherman — evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

Orlando Gonzales, 25, of Sherman — theft of property with previous convictions;

Terry Raborn, 29, of Kingston, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Semaj Orum, 20, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Holly Martin, 43, of Pottsboro — forgery;

Jason Morgan, 34, of Caddo, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Leogan, Derichsweiler, 21, of Howe — possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) and prohibited substance in a correctional facility;

Christopher Webber, 42, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Dustin Swift, 26, of Chelsea, Alabama — tamper with search warrant;

William Elliott, 42, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Clarence Newell, 60, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

William Wilson, 36, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Colburn Randel, 52, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth).