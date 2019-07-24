A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 35 South early Wednesday, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded to the northbound lanes of the 1100 block of the highway, near Riverside Drive, around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person not breathing. Austin police said drivers reported seeing a man walking a dog across the highway, KXAN reported.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, medics said. The dog was also killed, police said.

The northbound lanes of the highway were shut down for about four hours.

