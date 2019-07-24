Wednesday forecast for Austin: Any temperature below 100 degrees is cold to us at this point and with a high of 91 degrees during the day, we might start pulling out our parkas.

We kid, but 91 is several degrees below normal for this time of year. It has gotten as hot as 105 on this date, Austin weather data show, but that was in 2011, during one of the hottest summers on record.

Partly sunny skies will get sunnier as the day goes on, and stay clear at night, the National Weather Service said. But the big news for Wednesday likely will be that temperatures could drop to a low near 66 degrees, forecasters said.

No, you're not reading this wrong, it really could be as cool as 66 degrees! Take advantage of the nice weather and get outside before it becomes summer as usual in Central Texas again.

More cool-ish weather is expected tomorrow and Friday, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 94. Clear at night with a low around 68.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 95. Mostly clear at night with a low around 71.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 94. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 96. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 96. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 97.