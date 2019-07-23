2 p.m. update: The eastbound lanes of Texas 71 have been reopened in eastern Travis County, the Travis County sheriff's office said.

Wolf Lane is closed south of Texas 71, officials said.

Earlier: The eastbound lanes of Texas 71, near Wolf Lane, have been shut down because of a grass fire involving a trash truck in the area, the Travis County sheriff's office said.

Deputies are in the area, which is in Garfield in eastern Travis County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

