The Sherman Police Department is one step closer to being able to conduct classroom training and fire practice in the same location. A nearly $59,000 contract was approved through the City Council for the construction of a new classroom at its firearms training facility just south of Sherman.

Currently, the training site features two firing lanes to allow for both pistol and rifle training. There is also a training tower that was previously used by the fire department and as well as an obstacle course.

“With these improvements we feel we will be able to conduct more effective training with a classroom on site,” Sgt Brett Mullen said Tuesday.

The contract, which was awarded to Moore Contracting of Pottsboro, will see the demolition of the training tower and and the construction of a 30-foot-by-30-foot building in its place. In addition to serving as a classroom, Mullen said the facility will also feature bathrooms.

“This will allow them to conduct the classroom portion of the training on site,” Mullen said.

The city council agreed to advertise for bids for the construction project in late May. The city only received the one bid when it closed the bidding process in early July.

The site was improved about 10 years ago when the pistol range was repaved and new pads were added to the rifle range. About a year ago, trees along the rifle ranger were cut back to allow for rifle training at 100 yards and 200 yards.

During the city’s budget talks, the possibility of including an indoor range in new proposed Sherman Police Department was briefly considered. However, city officials have said this is not cost effective.

In addition to Sherman PD, Mullen said the site is used by outside agencies, including federal law enforcement, for training.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at MHutchins@HeraldDemocrat.com.