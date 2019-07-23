The Smithville school district is considering spending $602,000 in the upcoming school year on teacher and staff pay raises, which would boost salaries by 7-10%, the largest wholesale pay increase the school district has given in recent history, officials said.

The decision follows the passage of House Bill 3, an $11.6 billion school finance bill that increased classroom spending and teacher salaries. The proposed $602,000 expenditure would be paid for in part by state funds HB 3 unleashed to the district — $362,000 — and by $240,000 from the district’s general fund.

Under the school district’s proposed plan, which the Smithville school board will deliberate at an Aug. 5 meeting, teachers, librarians, counselors and school nurses with up to five years of experience will receive a $3,500 pay jump. Those with more than five years of teaching experience would receive a $4,500 increase.

“We want to continue to have competitive salaries, but we also want to increase at a level that we can sustain in the future,” said Finance Director Jean Ann McCarthy.

Salaries for teachers entering their first teaching year would increase by 8.6% to $43,500 under the district's plan. By comparison, the starting salary for first-year teachers at the Bastrop school district was increased to $48,200 last month, following the passage of HB 3; in Elgin, the starting salary for first-year teachers was increased to $50,000; and to around $43,000 in Giddings.

HB 3 was a priority for Gov. Greg Abbot, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen in the last legislative session. The bill will deliver $5 billion in property tax relief, $4.5 billion in additional classroom spending and $2 billion in teacher and staff pay increases statewide.

HB 3 requires 30% of the state funding pumped into a school district to be used for salary increases for all staff no matter their seniority level. Of that 30%, three quarters of the spending must go toward teachers, nurses, librarians and counselors, while giving higher pay bumps to veteran teachers with more than five years of experience.

The school district's current plan also calls for a 6.15% raise for cafeteria and maintenance staff, and a 5.62% raise for paraprofessionals, such as instructional aids and clerical staff.

School administrators were not included in the state-mandated salary increases under HB 3, however, the district is considering granting an average 3.5% raise to admins. Superintendent Cheryl Burns said the district plans to revisit that proposal before the school board's Aug. 5 meeting “to make sure that’s an appropriate increase.” Burns also said that all proposed figures are tentative as the school district continues to sort through the 300 pages of HB 3.

District leaders hope the pay increases can help them attract teachers to fill two vacancies: a special education teacher at Brown Primary School and an elementary teacher at Smithville Elementary School.

“Smithville ISD tries to stay competitive and give a little bit of a raise, but most of the time that’s 2% or 2.5%,” Burns said. “I don’t remember giving teachers a raise like 9%. That’s a significant amount of money.”