Sherman Police

Theft of property — A female complainant made telephone contact on July 22 with the public safety administrator regarding a theft. She stated an unknown suspect stole property from her apartment in the 200 block of East Canyon Grove Road. A report for theft of property from $2,500-$30,000 was generated.

Criminal mischief — A citizen entered the police department lobby on July 22 to report damage to the door to his residence in the 500 block of North Andrews. A report for criminal mischief less then $100 was completed.

Theft of property — A male complainant made telephone contact on July 22 with the public safety administrator to report a theft. He stated an unknown suspect stole property from his residence in the 1500 block of South Crockett Street. A report for theft of property from $100-$750 was generated.

Burglary of a vehicle — A female complainant made telephone contact on July 22 with the public safety administrator regarding a theft. She stated an unknown suspect entered her unsecured vehicle while it was parked at a business in the 500 block of North Highland and stole property. A report for burglary of a vehicle was generated.

Criminal mischief — A male complainant made telephone contact on July 22 with the public safety administrator to report criminal mischief. He stated an unknown suspect damaged his vehicle while it was parked at his residence in the 600 block of East McGee. A report for criminal mischief less than $100 was generated.

Driving while intoxicated — Dispatch received a call on July 20 in reference to a possibly intoxicated driver in the 2900 block of North US Highway 75. Officers responded and located the vehicle. The female driver was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Assault — Officers responded on July 20 to a disturbance in the 2200 block of North Duke Drive. During the investigation, they learned a verbal altercation became physical with an assault taking place. A female suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Driving while intoxicated — A vehicle was stopped on July 20 in the 1400 block of South Gribble. The male driver was suspected of being intoxicated. After an investigation was conducted, the driver was determined to be intoxicated. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Burglary of a habitation — Officers were dispatched on July 20 to the 900 block of South Throckmorton in reference to a burglary. The female victim stated she arrived at her home and found two persons inside her residence and chased them off. An investigation for burglary of a habitation was conducted and is ongoing.

Credit/debit card abuse — Officers responded on July 20 to the report of possibly fraudulent debit card charges in the 3900 block of North US Highway 75. Upon arrival, they spoke with the male victim who advised his wallet was stolen July 18 and he noticed fraudulent charges July 19. An offense report was completed for credit/debit card abuse.

Assault — An officer was dispatched on July 21 to the 4400 block of Hawk Lane in reference to an assault. The female victim reported she was assaulted by her husband. A report for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was completed.

Found property — A male citizen reported on July 21 he had found an article of identifying information in the 800 block of Northcreek. An attempt to locate the owner was not immediately successful. A report for found property was completed.