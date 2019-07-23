A teenager and an adult were arrested on felony robbery charges Tuesday after they threatened a man with a pellet gun and took his property. The Denison Police Department said no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of W. Bond Street shortly before 12:15 p.m. in reference to a reported armed robbery, Denison Police Lt. Mike Eppler said Tuesday. Officers arrived and spoke with the male victim and witnesses who told them that the pair approached him and brandished what appeared to be a hand gun.

“The two suspects walked up to the victim, who was on the porch of a residence there, and pointed a firearm at him,” Eppler said. “They left with some cash and an iPad.”

The suspects fled the scene on foot prior to officers arrival but were located in the area a short time later. Eppler said officers took the 16-year-old and 20-year-old suspects into custody and determined that the weapon used in the robbery was a pellet gun.

Both were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

“We want to give kudos to the witnesses,” Eppler said. “They gave some good information on what they saw and that really helps in the process of catching suspects and clearing cases.”

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.