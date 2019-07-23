A motorcyclist was killed in a crash late Monday in Northwest Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics and Austin police responded to the 11000 block of RM 2222 around 11:11 p.m. after receiving a report that a person was unconscious after a motorcycle crash. The area is just east of RM 620.

A man described as being in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene, medics said.

#ATXTraffic Fatality: FINAL: Motorcycle Collision at ~11000 block of FM 2222;#ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On-scene Pronouncement of an ~40's Male. No other information available. Expect road closures & delays, please remain alert for investigators working in the area!

