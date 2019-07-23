Tuesday forecast for Austin: Change is afoot. Central Texas is cooling off with temperatures that may have us feeling less resentful toward Mother Nature.

That might be too hopeful, as the high temperature for the day will still be 92 degrees, the National Weather Service said. But the high temperature follows six days of triple-digit temperatures and a high of 99 on Monday, making Tuesday feel almost chilly.

OK, that might be a bit dramatic. It is still going to be hot outside, but just less hot than usual, so keep drinking water, wearing sunscreen and taking breaks from the sun.

Mostly cloudy skies will gradually become sunny throughout the day and come nighttime, skies will be mostly clear. Temperatures will stay above a low of 70 degrees, forecasters said.

More "chilly" temperatures are on the way as a cold front sweeps through the area, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 90. Clear at night with a low around 65.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 93. Mostly clear at night with a low around 68.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 93. Mostly clear at night with a low around 72.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 93. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 94. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 95.