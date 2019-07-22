MISSION – For over 20 years, residents of the Rio Grande Valley have come to rely on the free medical care provided during Operation Lone Star. With locations in Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Webb counties, the medical personnel see more than 1,000 people daily. For some, this annual emergency preparedness exercise is their only opportunity to see a physician.

The weeklong exercise will be held Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 26. The free medical services include: immunizations for children; diabetic screening; blood pressure screening; dental and vision exams for prescription glasses for adults and children, and sports physicals.

The locations in Hidalgo County are Juarez-Lincoln High School, 7801 West Mile 7 Rd. in Mission and PSJA Early College High School, 805 West Ridge Rd in San Juan. In addition to medical services, the two Hidalgo County sites will also offer dental services and vision exams for adults and children.

Operation Lone Star is a public health emergency preparedness exercise. Held annually, it is a joint collaborative effort between local, state, federal and private partners, including Hidalgo County, the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Military Forces, Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps, health departments from Hidalgo County, Cameron County, the City of Laredo; and the La Joya and PSJA school districts.