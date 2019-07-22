A man was arrested on an aggravated assault charge over the weekend after he allegedly attacked and injured his father-in-law with a crow bar.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of W. Burton Street shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the victim and the suspect had begun to argue over the custody of a child when the dispute turned violent.

“The suspect and his father-in-law got into a physical altercation, and during this incident, the suspect produced a crow bar from under his clothing and struck the 46-year-old victim multiple times,” Mullen said. “The victim sustained apparent non-life-threatening head injuries from the assault.”

It was unclear whether the victim required medical attention following the attack.

Mullen said the 38-year-old suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival but was located at a nearby residence and was taken into custody. A search of the Grayson County Jail records indicated the man was charged with family violence aggravated with use of a deadly weapon and was released Sunday after posting $20,000 bond.

“Family disputes can become quite volatile because there’s often lots of emotion involved,” Mullen said. “We always recommend that if things are getting heated to take a step back and let things cool off. And, if you think the situation has the potential to get out of control, you can contact the police before it escalates to the point where there’s physical violence.”

