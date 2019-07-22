Sherman and Denison police officers will give new meaning to the term public servant this week with an evening of waiting tables in support of the Special Olympics of Texas.

The annual Tip a Cop fundraiser will be held from 5-9 p.m. Thursday at Texas Roadhouse in Sherman, and officers from both cities will be on hand to serve restaurant goers and collect donations for the Special Olympics.

Money raised from the event will be used to support local athletes with intellectual disabilities, training opportunities and competitions. The Special Olympics reports that Tip A Cop events hosted throughout the U.S. raised more than $2.3 million in 2018.

“It’s a very noble and worthy cause,” Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said. “We hope folks will turn out participate.”

Texas Roadhouse is located at 2773 U.S. Highway 75 in Sherman.