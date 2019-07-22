So, you might have noticed. It is ... well, it's not cold outside in Austin, that's for sure.

Sweltering summer temperatures are here, with highs in the triple digits. You should know the essential safety tips for extreme heat, like staying hydrated and watching for the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. And remember, never leave kids or pets in the car.

Austinites, though, are a creative bunch. We're about to kick off a series we like to call Heat Week — all about Austin's culture of being hot. To kick it off, we're gathering tips from staffers and readers about how to beat the heat in every way possible when the summer reaches its steamiest days. Where do you go to stay cool? How do you adjust your daily routine? What do you do differently around the house? Send your summer heat survival tips to features@statesman.com. We'll include some of our favorites in an upcoming story.

As always, stay safe out there. If you or someone you encounter seems to be experiencing health problems related to the heat, take immediate action to cool down and call 9-1-1, according to the city safety guidelines.

