As crews continue to work on the construction of the new Sherman High School, the city took steps to ensure it has adequate sewer service. The Sherman City Council voted to advertise for bids for the $350,000 Flanary Road wastewater extension project during its second July meeting.

“This a request to advertise the first phase of the sewer extension to serve the areas around the new high school,” Sherman Director of Engineering Clint Philpott said.

The projected project calls for a 15-inch sewer line to be installed from a manhole cover on Flanary Road north to FM 1417 where it will cut under the roadway. A second phase will see the line extended further north along West Travis Street, but the bids will only apply to the first segment.

Sherman Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch said the sewer line would be the main source of wastewater service for not only the high school but adjacent developments, including the proposed Munson development.

The construction of the new high school has led developers to take interest in nearby properties for retail and mixed-use developments, city officials have previously said.

The sewer line project was somewhat complicated as it would be require that wastewater be transported nearly a mile using a gravity-fed system, Strauch said. Water service will be provided by a water tower build along FM 1417 a few years ago, he added.

The contract could be awarded as early as September with construction on the project slated to begin as early as October.

