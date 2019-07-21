Denison Police

Assault — Officers responded on July 18 to the call of a domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of West Walker. A female victim stated she and her juvenile daughter got into an argument and the daughter assaulted her by hitting her in the face and breaking the victim’s glasses. The suspect left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. A case will be sent to the Grayson County Juvenile Probation Department.

Evading arrest — On July 17, an officer attempted to stop a bicyclist at the intersection of W. Monterrey Street and S. Barrett Avenue for riding after dark with no headlight. The cyclist fled on his bike into a wooded area, but was later located at a residence in the 1100 block of W. Heron Street and arrested for evading arrest or detention and for outstanding Grayson County warrants.

Assault — Officers responded on July 18 to the call of a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of East Washington. A female victim stated she and her husband got into a verbal altercation that turned physical. The male suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Unauthorized use of vehicle — A female complainant stated on July 18 a male drove her to a local hospital because she was sick and then used her vehicle. She reported that he will not return the vehicle to her. The vehicle is a red Ford Fusion. The investigation will continue.

Sherman Police

Criminal mischief — On July 16, officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of N. U.S. Highway 75 in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located all parties involved in the matter and determined that a female at the scene took the complainant’s phone during a verbal argument and damaged the device by throwing it on the ground. A report for criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was taken.

Theft of property — Officers responded to a reported theft in the 1500 block of S. Austin Street on July 17. During the investigation, officers learned that the license plates, the title and the key to a vehicle had all been stolen. A report for theft of property between $100 and $750 was generated.

Public intoxication — Dispatch received a call on July 19 to report a possibly intoxicated driver in the 2000 block of North Crockett. Officers located the vehicle occupied by two males. One was found to have an outstanding warrant. The other occupant was intoxicated and was a danger to himself and others. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the vehicle. One male was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. The other male was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Found property — A female reporting party made contact on July 18 with the property and evidence clerk in the lobby of the Sherman Police Department regarding found property. The reporting party stated she had found property in the parking lot of a business in the 1100 block of West Taylor. A report for found property was generated.

Driving while license invalid — An officer stopped a vehicle on July 19 in the 2200 block of Houston. The driver of the vehicle did not have a valid driver’s license and was found to have had previous convictions for driving on a suspended license. A report was generated for driving with license invalid with previous convictions/suspension/without financial responsibility.

ion will continue.