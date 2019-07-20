The National Weather Service is calling for a break from the triple-digit temperatures in Austin on Saturday, but it's still going to be a hot one, with a high forecast at 98 degrees.

However, combined with relative humidity, meteorologists are saying it will feel more like 104. No rain is in the forecast, and sunny skies and southerly winds will keep things feeling extra toasty during the day.

At night, expect clear skies, as temperatures drop to an overnight low around 74.

Sunday will be another hot and sunny day. Rain chances do not return to Austin until Monday night, when the region could see thunderstorms. So enjoy the sun while it lasts.

Here is a look at the extended forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 97 and a heat index as high as 102; mostly clear at night with an overnight low of 75.

Monday: Mostly sunny in the day and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms at night; high of 96 and an overnight low around 75.

Tuesday: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the day and 30% at night; mostly cloudy with a high of 89 and an overnight low around 71.