A teenager was killed and three others were seriously injured outside Collinsville Wednesday after an alleged intoxicated driver caused a two-vehicle crash, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday.

In an emailed report DPS officials said Christopher Gene Downing, 34, of Devine, was arrested and charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the report, Downing was traveling south on U.S. Highway 377 at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday when he lost control of the commercial truck he was driving and collided with a northbound pickup carrying four passengers.

“For an as of yet undetermined reason, the driver lost control, causing the truck to overturn,” the report stated. “As the truck overturned, it struck a northbound F250 Ford pickup.”

The driver of the northbound pickup, a 30-year-old Denton man and two 16-year-old passengers were seriously injured in the crash and were taken to Medical City Denton. The 13-year-old victim, who has not been publicly identified, died at the scene.

Downing was not seriously injured in the crash and was placed under arrest. A search of Grayson County’s online jail records showed Downing remained in custody Thursday. No bond information was available.

The crash remains under investigation.

