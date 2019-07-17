Sherman Police

Theft of property — Dispatch received a call on July 12 reporting a theft in the 2700 block of Cedar Park Drive. Officers were dispatched, and they learned two individuals had been on the caller’s front porch earlier in the day. One of the individuals stole the caller’s sunglasses located on the porch. The caller also stated her dog had been stolen two days prior to this incident. A report for theft of property from $100-$750 was generated.

Theft of firearm — Officers responded on July 12 to the report a theft in the 3700 block of Melrose. The male victim stated an unknown suspect stole a firearm from the console of his unlocked vehicle. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.

Found property — A reporting party found property on July 8 in the 300 block of South Travis. A report was generated.

Driving while license invalid — An officer investigated an injury crash on July 12 at the intersection of South Sam Rayburn East and Center Street. One of the drivers involved was ineligible to drive and also had numerous violations. A report was made for driving while license invalid with previous convictions. The driver will be filed on at-large for the driver’s license violation.

Theft of property — An officer was dispatched on July 12 to a business in the 500 block of West Houston in reference to a stolen pickup from Arkansas. A report was made for theft of property from $2,500-$30,000.

Burglary of a habitation — An officer responded on July 12 to the report of a burglary in the 1600 block of East College. The caller advised an ex-spouse made entry into the house and stole property. Evidence was collected and a report for burglary of a residence was created.

Assault — Officers were dispatched on July 12 to a disturbance in the 600 block of Rosedale. Upon arrival, they discovered a father and son had gotten into a physical altercation, leading the younger male to punch his father in the face. The suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

Burglary of a vehicle — A female complainant called on July 12 to report a theft in the 600 block of Contemporary Drive. She stated her wallet was taken from her vehicle while the vehicle was parked in her driveway.

Found property — Dispatch received a call on July 12 and completed a report about the finding of drug paraphernalia and drugs in an unoccupied room in the 2900 block of North US Highway 75.

Public intoxication/resisting arrest— Officers responded on July 13 to the call of a disturbance in the 2100 block of North Travis. During their investigation, an intoxicated male subject attempted to interfere with the investigation. The subject was placed under arrest but resisted. The subject was booked into the Grayson County Jail for public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Public intoxication — Dispatch received a call on July 13 reporting a male attempting to enter the caller’s residence in the 5100 block of North Travis. Officers were dispatched to the scene and observed a male asleep in front of the caller’s apartment. The subject was arrested for public intoxication and a report for the offense was filed.