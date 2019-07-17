Trump says Turkey won’t get F-35s over Russian missile system

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump confirmed reluctantly that Turkey won’t be able to buy the U.S. F-35 fighter that it helps build after the country began taking delivery this week of a Russian missile defense system.

“We are now telling Turkey that ‘because you have really been forced to buy another missile system, we are not going to sell you the F-35 fighter jets,’” Trump said at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. “It is a very tough situation that they are in, and it’s a tough situation that we have been placed in, the United States.”

It was the president’s clearest statement on the issue since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government began receiving components for the Russian-made S-400 last week. The Trump administration is still weighing other penalties over the issue, including tough economic sanctions.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “and the president are examining all of the options” under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told reporters Tuesday.

But suggesting there may yet be a way to avert the F-35 cutoff, Trump said, “We are working through it, we will see what happens.”

— Bloomberg News

R. Kelly ordered held without bond on sweeping new federal charges

CHICAGO — A federal judge ordered R. Kelly held without bond Tuesday in Chicago on federal charges he paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to recover child-sex tapes and pressured witnesses to change their stories before his Cook County pornography trial ended in an acquittal a decade ago.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber means the beleaguered R&B singer will be taken to New York while still in custody to face a separate indictment alleging he sexually abused underage girls across the country.

Kelly’s long legal saga took its latest dramatic turn Friday when federal indictments against him were made public in New York and Chicago, charging a sweeping scheme by Kelly and those around him to groom and sexually exploit young girls and then cover it up.

The dual indictments are the most serious blows yet to the one-time superstar, who was arrested in downtown Chicago late Thursday as he walked his dog near his residence at Trump Tower.

— Chicago Tribune

‘Florida really tops the charts’ of states climate change will heat up, report says

MIAMI — Miamians are already used to stifling heat waves that leave them sprinting from air-conditioned cars to air-conditioned buildings or flocking to the beach to cool off. Or so they think.

But if a new report on climate-change induced global warming is right, residents could feel the heat a lot more by the middle of the century. Scientists from the climate advocacy group Union of Concerned Scientists are predicting that the city could go from a couple weeks a year that feel like 100 degrees to nearly four months of scorching hot days, with the rest of Florida not far behind.

High temperatures are linked to all kinds of health problems, from heart and lung conditions to exacerbating mental health issues. In South Florida, almost a dozen elderly people elderly people died when the air conditioning went out after Hurricane Irma. Soaring thermometer readings have already forced some outdoor workers to shift their labor earlier or later in the day.

“Florida really tops the charts on so many different metrics,” said Erika Spanger-Siegfried, lead climate analyst for the group. “The southeast region leads the nation, and Florida is the state within that region that will be most affected.”

— Miami Herald

Children in foster care because of parents’ drug use has soared, national study finds

As the opioid epidemic has ravaged U.S. communities, the national rate of children removed from their homes due to parental drug use soared, too, according to a new study.

The research published online Monday in the Journal of American Medical Association — Pediatrics found that more than 36 percent of children who went into foster care in 2017 were removed from their homes at least in part due to parental drug use. That was compared to the less than 15 percent of children whose parents’ drug use played a role in their foster care placement in 2000.

During that period from 2000 to 2017, nearly 5 million children were removed from their homes. Of those youngsters, nearly 1.2 million or a little over 23 percent, were removed because of parental drug use.

Underlying these numbers, wrote the authors, is the trauma likely experienced by these children, both before they were removed from their homes and after.

Children removed from their homes because of their parents’ drug use were more likely to be younger than children removed for other reasons, said the researchers who were affiliated with Cornell and Harvard’s medical schools and Boston Children’s Hospital.

— The Philadelphia Inquirer