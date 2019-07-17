The Stinsons, a team of four brothers and sisters, had taken to the skies when airplane flight was still in its infancy. By 1915, the sensational flying Stinsons had come to San Antonio, and their skills as pilots would eventually take them around the world.

Katherine Stinson had already achieved many firsts for women in aviation, including becoming the first woman to fly at night. She would also set several long-distance flying records. By 1915, the family had established a flight school just outside San Antonio, Texas, at what is now Stinson Municipal Airport. The quartet of siblings, led by Katherine Stinson, the eldest, toured the United States and Canada and became a sensation. Their fame even brought their exhibitions to China and Japan. In 1917, she flew the first non-stop flight from San Diego to San Francisco, a distance of more than 600 miles – setting a new long-distance flying record.

Their school, however, closed in 1917 as the United States entered World War I; but the siblings had trained more than 100 pilots in the two years the school operated. The airstrip continues to operate as Stinson Municipal Airport. The sisters, Katherine and Marjorie Stinson, volunteered for the army as pilots but were rejected. The family began moving in separate directions at this point. Eldest brother Eddie Stinson was accepted into the army and continued to live in San Antonio training army pilots throughout the war. Both sisters also used their skills as pilots to campaign for the right for women to vote and encouraged more women to become pilots. They also used their aerial acrobatics to raise money for the war effort.

Katherine Stinson toured Canada during the war. In 1918, she piloted the first-ever air mail run between the Canadian cities of Edmonton and Calgary, a distance of 180 miles – a long-distance flight by the standards of the day. She then spent several months in Europe volunteering as an ambulance driver for the Red Cross.

Marjorie Stinson trained Canadian pilots as a civilian during World War I. She was made an honorary member of the U. S. Aviation Reserve Corps as a result. After 1929, she became a draftsman for the navy, helping to design aircraft. Their youngest brother also became a pilot. Jack Stinson had a less flamboyant career, but he was a good pilot and ran an aviation school in New York for many years.

In 1920, Eddie Stinson formed the Stinson Aircraft Co. in Dayton, Ohio. He was a respected pilot and had set several flying records of his own. It featured planes he designed and tested himself. His business struggled at first and eventually moved to Chicago. The most popular of his planes was the single-engine S-1 Detroiter. By 1929, he was selling more than 100 planes each year – an impressive number for a small firm.

In January 1932, he was flying himself on a sales trip when his plane started to malfunction. He attempted an emergency landing on a golf course, but the plane’s wing clipped a light pole, and the craft plummeted. Eddie Stinson died in the crash. His 16,000 hours of flight time was more than anyone else in the country by that point. The company drifted after his death, and the remains were sold to the Piper Aircraft Co. in 1950.

Katherine Stinson’s life changed considerably at the end of World War I. She contracted tuberculosis and went to a sanatorium in New Mexico to recover. While she would survive, the disease had so damaged her lungs that she quit flying. With her breathing limited, it became dangerous to fly at the high altitudes she needed. However, she met a war veteran and fellow pilot named Miguel Otero, Jr., the son of a prominent New Mexico politician. The two married in 1927 and both decided to stop flying altogether.

By the 1930s, she had studied architecture and began designing homes in New Mexico. Many of her designs won awards. She became noted for her efforts restoring and redesigning homes as well. In her later years, she volunteered for the Red Cross. In the meantime, aviation continued to develop and advance. Katherine Stinson, the last of the flying Stinsons, died quietly in Santa Fe in July 1977.

In 1991, the Northside Independent School District in San Antonio opened Katherine Stinson Middle School, calling her “a person who demonstrated true pioneer spirit, leadership, creativity and courage in her pursuit of excellence.” In 1999, the Texas Air Museum was established at Stinson Municipal Airport in San Antonio to commemorate early achievements in flight, including the contributions of the Stinsons. In 2000, she was posthumously inducted into the International Air and Space Hall of Fame in San Diego in honor of her early achievements in flight.