A $4.6 million road project is set to begin this week. In a news release issued Tuesday, the Texas Department of Transporation said it will begin work on U.S. Highway 75 at Spur 503 this week.

Motorists who utilize the U.S. Highway 75-Spur 503 interchange in Denison are encouraged to be aware construction work which will affect entry and exit ramps in the area.

“The contractor will reverse the location of on- and off-ramps to improve traffic safety and provide better access for southbound traffic on Spur 503 and US 75, and reconstruct the frontage roads at this location,” the news release said. “Lane closures will be required on the main lanes and frontage roads of southbound US 75 while this project is underway.”

Construction is not expected to be complete until December 2020 and temporary barricades are expected to be installed this week.

Phased construction will be implemented to ensure at least one entry ramp remains open at all times for southbound traffic taking Hwy 75 to FM 691. The project also includes construction of a new ramp from Spur 503to the frontage road and will reverse two existing ramps on Hwy 75 in order to shift merging traffic from the main lanes to the frontage road.

Construction crews will be active from 7 a.m. to dusk, and drivers should be prepared to take marked detours or use alternate routes.

“Motorists who travel regularly in this area should also remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones,” the release said. “They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.”

For additional information, email tim.mcalavy@txdot.gov.