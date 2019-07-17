A Sherman girl who went missing in Colorado has been found alive following an 10-day search, her father Jerry Stokes confirmed Wednesday. Emma Stokes, 16, of Sherman was reported missing on July 7 from a therapeutic foster care home in Park County, Colorado where she was seeking mental health treatment.

She had only been at the facility for two weeks when she was reported missing along with Anna Frankman, of Weston, Idaho.

An announcement was made on a Facebook page dedicated to searching for Emma said that the girls had been found Wednesday afternoon. Family members also confirmed that Emma and Anna had been found, but said that details were unclear in the case.

“We don’t have all the details,” Jerry Stokes said via phone call while travelling to see his daughter Wednesday. “I just heard my daughter’s voice and really that’s all I needed to know.”

Jerry Stokes thanked the community for the support and assistance it gave in locating the two girls.