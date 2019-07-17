Assistant Grayson County District Attorney Craig Price has collected more than $80,000 in forfeited bonds this year. That money, Grayson County DA Brett Smith said, goes straight in to the county’s coffers.

Price’s boss said that amount is expected to top $100,000 by year’s end.

The money was discussed Tuesday at the regular meeting of the Grayson County Commissioner’s Court.

In an email after the meeting, Price explained the process of bond forfeiture. He said it starts with a person who gets arrested and charged with a crime but who doesn’t want to await his or her trial on those charges in jail.

“A judge sets an amount for their bail, which is supposed to be the security that ensures the defendant’s return to the court once their case gets heard by the court,” Price’s email said. “The defendant can either pay the cash amount of the bail, or they can pay a bondsman to guarantee the defendant’s return to court whenever necessary. Typically, a defendant will have to pay a bondsman ten percent or so of the bail amount, and that fee is non-refundable. If the defendant fails to come to court when required, the judge will declare that the defendant’s bond is forfeited, and the bondsman can then be required to pay the full amount of the bond to the State (i.e., Grayson County).”

The bondsman isn’t automatically liable for the bond amount.

”Once the defendant fails to appear in court and the judge declares that the bond is forfeited, which usually occurs on the date the defendant fails to appear, the State (as represented by the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office) files a bond forfeiture action in the same court that declared the bond forfeited,” Price said.

A criminal case sparks a civil case

He said that the bond forfeiture case is a separate cause of action from the criminal case for which the defendant failed to appear. That case proceeds according to the civil rules of procedure much like any other civil lawsuit.

“The State has to serve citation on the bondsman or, if the surety is an insurance company, on the surety insurance company,” the email said. “The defendant bondsman or insurance company can file an answer and try to show that they have an excuse as to why they should not be liable on the bond (there are several statutory reasons that may relieve a bondsman of his or her liability on the bond).”

Price said the main reason for letting the bondsman or insurance company off the hook for the bond is if the defendant is taken into custody within a certain amount of time. In a felony case, that would be 270 days or nine months from the date the defendant failed to appear. On misdemeanors, the bondsman can get off the hook for the bond if the defendant is taken into custody within 180 days from the failure to appear date.

“This provision gives the bondsman an incentive to look for the defendant and to have him re-arrested,” Price said.

When the time runs out, the bond is due plus costs

If none of that happens within those time frames, then Price, as a representative of the state, can seek a judgment against the bondsman/insurance company up to the amount of the bond, plus court costs, interest and any costs associated with re-arresting the defendant, if applicable.

“At a trial on the bond forfeiture case, the State has to prove that the bondsman and the defendant entered into a bond and that the defendant failed to appear on a certain date, and the bondsman may be able to prove other defenses that could relieve him of liability on the bond,” Price said.

Usually if the case proceeds to that point, the state and the bondsman or insurance company will reach a settlement on the amount that the bondsman will pay to the county.

“This settlement is done, as with any civil case that is settled, to ensure a certain recovery amount and to minimize the time spent trying to collect on the judgment,” Price said. “Not every bond forfeiture case can be settled, and if a case cannot or should not be settled with the bondsman/insurance company, then the State will proceed to a trial and, if successful, we will seek to collect the judgment amount from the bondsman/insurance company. This collection effort could include suspending the bondsman’s ability to write bonds in Grayson County until the judgment is satisfied.”

He said bond forfeitures are handled the same way in every county in the state. However, there are a few counties that refuse to accept anything less than 100 percent of the bond.

But, the amount of work involved in settling the bond forfeiture cases means that most district attorneys’ offices settle the cases for less than 100 percent to encourage reasonable settlements of the cases.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.