WASHINGTON - A court hearing for the Maryland man accused of killing five people in a shotgun rampage through the newspaper offices of the Capital Gazette began Wednesday morning with defense attorneys arguing that they needed more information from prosecutors about previous threats their client reportedly made against employees of the publication.

The day-long hearing in Anne Arundel County [Maryland] Circuit Court, scheduled to continue through the afternoon, will focus on materials that could prove whether Jarrod Ramos was competent enough to understand the gravity of the alleged wrongdoing.

Ramos, 39, has pleaded not criminally responsible in the June 28, 2018, shooting. Using Maryland’s version of an insanity plea, Ramos’ public defenders have argued in court filings that a “mental disorder” prevented him from following the law.

On Wednesday morning, Ramos’s attorneys said that five years before the shooting, police were called to the Capital Gazette to investigate threats he made against employees. But they said the paper and police declined to pursue charges because he was considered “crazy” and “mentally ill,” although harmless. Ramos’ attorneys asked a judge to demand that prosecutors provide more information related to the threats because they go to the “core of the mental illness argument.”

Prosecutors countered they provided all the information they had related to the threats, including hundreds of pages of Twitter messages from Ramos’ account and police reports detailing concerns that a reporter shared with Annapolis police about Ramos’s behavior online.

The judge asked prosecutors to answer some additional questions from Ramos’ attorneys about the case but said prosecutors did not have to conduct additional research to provide materials beyond what they have already furnished.

Several motions remained to be argued Wednesday, including what access prosecutors should have to Ramos’s financial history.

Prosecutors have asked for Ramos’ tax records dating to 2003, saying the documents “will clearly demonstrate” that Ramos “was, is, and remains an individual capable of appreciating the criminality of his conduct and to conform his conduct to the requirements of the law.”

Defense attorneys claimed the financial records are confidential. They are also trying to block the state’s requests for education and jail records, as well as the state’s attempts to hire its own psychiatrist to evaluate Ramos’ mental health at the time of the shooting.

Police say Ramos was driven by a grudge against the newspaper after a columnist wrote a story about how he was convicted in a stalking case involving a former high school classmate.

Ramos is accused of plotting the attack and carrying it out with a shotgun and smoke grenades in the offices of the Annapolis, Maryland-area newspaper. Police said Ramos blocked the exits of the newsroom to prevent people from escaping and was found under a desk in the office when officers responded to the shooting.

Five people were killed in the attack, which is believed to be the deadliest involving journalists in the United States in decades. Those slain were editorial page editor Gerald Fischman, 61; assistant editor Rob Hiaasen, 59; sportswriter, reporter and editor John McNamara, 56; sales assistant Rebecca Smith, 34; and reporter Wendi Winters, 65.