Fossil found in 1980s in Texas declared new genus, species

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK — Experts say fossil remains discovered in the 1980s at the Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas have been identified as a new genus and species of duckbilled dinosaur.

The Journal of Systematic Paleontology announced the classification of the Aquilarhinus palimentus last week. It was named for its aquiline nose and shovel-shaped jaw.

Texas Tech University Professor Tom Lehman discovered the fossils. The bones were weathered and stuck together. Research in the 1990s revealed two arched nasal crests.

The peculiar lower jaw was noted, but it wasn't until recently that researchers determined the specimen was more primitive than other duckbilled dinosaurs. Duckbilled dinosaurs, or hadrosaurids, were the most common herbivorous dinosaur at the end of the Mesozoic Era.

Researchers are examining the fossils at the University of Texas at Austin.

Former priest convicted of sexually assaulting child

EL PASO — A Texas jury has convicted a former priest of sexually assaulting an altar server over several years.

Miguel Luna was convicted Monday in El Paso of several charges that include six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The punishment phase of his trial began Tuesday and the 69-year-old Luna faces up to life in prison.

Luna was arrested last year after the victim, now in her 30s, reported the abuse to El Paso police in 2016, stating that the sexual assault began when she was 8 years old.

She told investigators that the assaults lasted from 1991 to 1998.

Officials with the Catholic Diocese of El Paso have said that Luna was ordained in 1982 and removed from the ministry in 2013.

Flyover at graveside service for H. Ross Perot

DALLAS — The U.S. Air Force conducted an F-16 flyover in the missing man formation for the graveside service of colorful Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot.

The service Tuesday morning at a Dallas cemetery will be followed by an afternoon memorial at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas. Both services are private but the church service will be broadcast via livestream at rossperot.com .

Perot, who died at the age of 89 on July 9 at his Dallas home, twice mounted outsider campaigns for president. In 1992, he drew nearly 19% of the vote.

Perot founded computer services giant Electronic Data Systems Corp. in 1962 and became one of the nation's richest men.

Perot, who went to the U.S. Naval Academy, was known for his support of veterans and the military.

Fort Travis ex-military bunkers to reopen for tours

PORT BOLIVAR — Some hurricane-damaged World War I bunkers in Southeast Texas that have been undergoing renovations since 2015 will reopen for tours this weekend.

The Galveston County Daily News reports bunker sections of historic Fort Travis at the Bolivar Peninsula park will be open Saturday.

Fort Travis, near the Port Bolivar lighthouse, was established on federal property in 1898. The fort was an artillery training center during World War I and in World War II was a lookout to protect the Houston Ship Channel.

The site was sold to Galveston County in 1973.

The bunkers filled with sand during Hurricane Ike in 2008.

Members of the Galveston County Historical Commission will assist with tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Chairman Ralph Stenzel says about 40 volunteers helped with renovations.

--- The Associated Press