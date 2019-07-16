A drippy situation caused one local eatery to get a “C” on its most recent inspection by the Grayson County Health Department. Applebees in Sherman received a “C” grade after an inspector watched condensation water drip into the ranch dressing on the serving line.

The inspector also noted a cook touch his apron with his gloved hand and stick that hand in his pocket before returning to cooking and touching food without changing gloves. In addition, the report noted that the inspector saw multiple foods stored in refrigerators without lids.

The Grayson County Health Department rates restaurants and other establishments that serve food based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health. Restaurants are given an “A,” “B,” “C” or “F” score. An “A” means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a “B” were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a “C” might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an “F.”

An “A” means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a “B” received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a “C” had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with “F” ratings received more than 30 demerits.

The following establishments received a “B” on their most recent inspections:

Camino Viejo Restauant, 110 E. Houston, Sherman;

Gunter Brew House, 409 N. 8th St., Gunter;

Lucky Stop, 2826 W. Morton Street, Denison;

Pho Kitchen, 2916 Hwy 75, Ste 120, Sherman;

Golden Chick, 1022 Hwy.377 N., Whitesboro;

Denison Shell-JJ’s Fresh Café, 3714 N. Hwy. 91, Denison;

Lucky Stop #12, 1400 S Armstrong, Denison;

Hau’oli Poke, 3903 N US Hwy 75, Sherman;

Golden Corral #612, 900 East Hwy 82, Sherman;

Kwick Way, 525 S. Walnut, Sherman.

The following establishments received an “A” on their most recent inspections:

Bears’ Smokin BBQ, S. Imperial/Mobile Food Park, Denison;

Catfish Haven Restaurant, 24059 US Hwy 377, Whitesboro;

Denison County Club, 5216 FM 84, Denison;

Enderby Gas, 20544 N. Hwy 377, Whitesboro;

E-Z Mart, 201 W Main Street, Whitesboro;

Family Dollar Store, 616 N. Union St., Whitesboro;

La Ranchera 7, 103 E. King, Sherman;

Sno-Ball Express Mobile, 177 E. Cooper, Van Alstyne;

Victorian Inns, 1013 Hwy. 82 West, Whitesboro;

Whataburger, 2019 a 231 S. Austin Ave, Denison;

Burger King, 3120 FM 120, Denison;

Don Chano’s Taqueria, 4909 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman;

Fulbelli’s Restaurant, 115 S. Travis St., Sherman;

La Real Michoacana, 1909 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman;

Schlotzsky’s, 3124 Regency Ln, Denison;

Dollar General, 929 North 8th Street, Gunter;

Donut Place, 430 S Armstrong Ave, Denison;

Doughboy Donuts, 206 W. Texas, Denison;

Ironroot Republic Distilling, 3111 Loy Lake Rd., Denison;

Meals On Wheels/Denison Center, 531 W. Chestnut St. Denison;

Pop Pop Popcorn, 113 N. Travis, Sherman;

Rustico Restaurant. 506 W. Chestnut, Denison;

Sherman Skateland, 3100 Versaille Dr., Sherman;

Tacos Pacheco, 1111 N. Travis, Sherman;

JD Donuts; 201 S. Ray Robert Pkwy., Tioga;

Kellie’s Snow Cone Casa Mobile, 120 Texoma Harbor, Gordonville;

One Stop & Go, 2607 Loy Lake Rd., Denison;

Pirate Island, 104 N Main, Collinsville;

Poor Boy 377 Café, 10041 US Hwy 377, Collinsville;

Sunshine Food Store, 1201 W Crawford Street, Denison;

Texas Oasis, 228 S Ray Roberts Pkwy., Tioga;

Children’s Tree Learning Ctr, 2532 Hwy. 82 East, Whitesboro;

Homestead of Collinsville, 501 N. Main Street, Collinsville;

The Play House, 219 DeWitt, Collinsville;

Chef Angel-Mi Cocina, 5637 Texoma Pkwy., Sherman;

Denison Nursing & Rehabilitation, 601 E US Hwy. 69, Denison;

Elks Lodge #238 Lakesite, 298 Elks Blvd, Pottsboro;

Enterhealth Life Recovery Cnt, 2019 a 524 N. Lincoln Park Rd., Van Alstyne;

Kent’s Tex-Mex, 2900 S. Woodlawn, Denison;

Meadowbrook Care Center, 632 Windsor Way, Van Alstyne;

Oasis@ The Lighthouse; 300 Lighthouse Dr Ste B, Pottsboro;

Park In Beverage 6, 5014 Texoma Pkwy., Denison;

Patsy’s Café, 80841 Hwy 289 N., Pottsboro;

Rudy’s Kitchen, 349 Henry Hynds Expwy., Van Alstyne;

Texoma C-Store, 5018 Texoma Pkwy., Denison;

Whistle Stop Car Spa, 3605 Texoma Pkwy., Sherman;

American Legion MIA Post #231, 133 Army Lane, Pottsboro;

Arroyo’s Pottsboro, 81750 N. Hwy 289 Ste 109, Pottsboro;

City of Denison-THF Park Concession, 3801 S. US Hwy 75, Denison;

CJ’s Coffee Shop, 818 N. Travis, Sherman;

Lone Star Food Store, 1716 Texoma Pkwy., Sherman;

Menchies Frozen Yogurt, 4001 N. Hwy 75, Ste 200, Sherman;

Sunshine Food Store No., 521 N. Austin, Denison;

Tanglewood Resort 19th Hole, 290 Tanglewood Circle, Pottsboro;

The Shaved Ice Co., 2813 W. Morton, Denison;

56 Deli, 301 W. Main, Whitesboro;

Nur Farm , 766 Judge Carr Rd., Whitewright;

Snow On The Go, 1052 CR 107, Whitesboro;

Whataburger #1064, 1001 Hwy. 82 E., Whitesboro;

Whitesboro Health & Rehab. Center, 1204 Sherman Dr., Whitesboro;

Wild Berry Farm, 905 Crawford, Sadler;

Grayson College Culinary Arts, 6101 Grayson Dr., Denison;

Taco Bell 900 S Austin Ave., Denison;

Wal-Mart Super Center No 147, 401 N. Hwy 75., Denison;

Wal-Mart Super Center No 147-Bakery, 401 N. Hwy. 75, Denison;

Wal-Mart Super Center No 147, 401 N. Hwy. 75, Denison;

Whataburger, 3609 N. US Hwy. 75, Sherman;

Boy’s & Girl’s Club of Denison, 2100 S Mirick Ave., Denison;

Denison Express Mart, 530 Hwy 75 N., Denison;

Ken’s Donuts, 1426 W. Morton, Denison;

Passport Austin Ave, 1420 S Austin Ave., Denison;

Pizza Hut of Denison,129 W Heron Street, Denison;

Four Rivers Outreach, 210 South Rusk, Sherman;

JJ Food Mart, 4909 Texoma Pkwy Ste 105A, Sherman;

Just Like Home, 6313 Old Sherman Rd., Whitesboro;

Nerdy Nation Frozen Creations Too, 509 Windy Ln, Sherman;

Pop Around The Corner, 2280 County Line Rd, Whitesboro;

Sub Shop-Thomas Lardieri, 32290 Hwy 377, Gordonville;

Tito’s Taqueria, 219 N. Travis, Sherman;

Total Nutrition, 1628 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman;

Red Lobster, 3600 US Hwy. 75 N., Sherman;

Sonic Drive In, 3325 Hwy 120 W., Denison.