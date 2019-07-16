“Both vehicles were northbound on the access road and were going to turn left onto N. Travis Street, using the double turn lane,” Mullen said. “The car did not remain in it’s lane, causing it to contact the motorcycle and the motorcyclist to crash.”

Mullen said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious head injuries in the crash. Emergency personnel closed off the parking lot of a nearby grocery store, allowing an air ambulance to land and transport the man to a Dallas-area hospital for treatment.

The female driver of the car was not injured in the crash, Mullen said. It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday whether the woman was cited for her role in the collision.

“We always advise people to be extremely cautious when driving a vehicle,” Mullen said. “As this shows, failing to do so can be extremely dangerous to others around you or yourself.”

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith @heralddemocrat.com.

