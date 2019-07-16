Working on one of the saddest cases ever taken on by the local District Attorney’s Office won one local doctor some recognition Tuesday. Grayson County commissioners recognized Dr. James Lipscomb for his work on the case involving a young mother who let her two-month old infant starve to death.

Tatriauna Roberts was convicted of first degree murder in June for the death of her infant son Amori Long back in June of 2017. Her sentencing date is set for August 28. Testimony in the trial revealed that Roberts breastfed the infant exclusively even though with her previous children that she could not produce enough milk to sustain a healthy baby.

Assistant Grayson County District Attorney Bi Hunt said that Lipscomb worked on the case after work.

Hunt has been a prosecutor for 19 years and has been working at the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office for 14 years, and said she has dealt with a lot of witnesses and expert witnesses.

“At some point and time (on the Roberts case) we realized that we needed an expert and we needed that expert to be an independent eye as far as looking at the information and we needed somebody who could speak to the people and put the medical terminology in a way that would drive the case home to the people (on the jury),” Hunt said.

She was surprised that Lipscomb stepped up so quickly.

“He has an incredibly busy schedule and that didn’t stop him from helping,” Hunt said. “He took the time after work. There were lots of records to review and he took the time to do it.”

Lipscomb did it all without regard for payment. Hunt said when she asked him why he did it, Lipscomb said because this case was about a child in the community who had been hurt.

“I have been here 15 years,” Lipscomb said as he started to address the court. “And, this community has been good to me.”

He also said having a good community requires having people who will work hard toward that goal.

Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith, who helped Hunt present the award, said the good news for Lipscomb is that the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office will pay him for any more work he is called upon to do for them in the future. The bad news, Smith said, is that they will probably have to call on him again in the future.

Lipscomb received a stand ovation from the people who attended the court’s meeting on Tuesday.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.