An Oklahoma man was arrested and charged with two counts of murder Saturday following a fatal crash in Bryan County, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said Ralph McEnnerny, 52, of Kingston, has been charged with murder, driving while intoxicated and fleeing the scene of an accident.

A collision report provided by OHP said the the crash occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on U.S. Highway 270 near Durant, Oklahoma. The agency’s report said McEnnerny and another vehicle were traveling east on the highway, when he allegedly struck the other vehicle, forcing it into a head-on collision with an westbound passenger car.

OHP Lt. Larry King said the crash was being investigated as a road-rage incident.

“We believe that is was a deliberate act, that he intentionally struck the other vehicle,” King said of McEnnerny Monday. “Through the investigation, we also believe that he was extremely intoxicated at the time of the crash.”

Randy Kinyon, 47, of Henderson, was pronounced dead at the scene and Shelly Lynn Mayo, 46, of Caddo, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Three other passengers were injured in the crash.

McEnnerny was not injured in the crash and witness followed him after he allegedly left the scene. He was arrested a short time later and booked into the Bryan County Jail, where he remained in custody Monday. It was unclear whether McEnnerny had appointed an attorney to represent him in the matter.

“Please don’t drink and drive and please don’t do any kind of drug and drive,” King said. “Those things affect your ability to operate a motor vehicle and they also affect your judgment, leading you to to do rash things you might not normally do.”

The crash remains under investigation. Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to call Oklahoma High Patrol Troop E at 580-924-2601.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat and Bryan County News. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.