Sherman Police

Possession — Officers conducted a traffic stop on July 9 in the 900 block of Sam Rayburn Freeway. A K-9 sniff procedure was conducted, and the male driver was found to be in possession of methamphetamines. The driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams.

Failure to identify — Officers were dispatched on July 8 to a physical disturbance in the 800 block of South Hazelwood. Upon arrival, they spoke with the parties involved. During the investigation, a male falsely identified himself because of an outstanding arrest record. The subject was arrested for failure to identify/fugitive and was transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Theft of property — A female complainant made telephone contact on July 8 with the public safety administrator to report a theft. She stated a known suspect stole property from her residence in the 1100 block of Rosedale. A report for theft $750-$2,500 was generated.

Possession — An officer stopped a motorcycle on July 8 for running a stop sign near the 400 block of Cherry Park Drive. The motorcycle was primer grey with no visible license plate. A male passenger was found to be in possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance. The passenger was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Theft of property — Officers responded on July 8 to the report of a theft in the 700 block of East College. A male complainant stated someone stole a dump trailer from his residence. A report for theft of property from $2,500-$30,000 was generated.

Driving while intoxicated — Officers stopped a vehicle July 9 for multiple traffic violations in the 1700 block of East College. Their investigation revealed the male driver had been drinking. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated and transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Public intoxication — Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Sunset Boulevard in reference to disorderly conduct. It was reported a male was urinating in public. Officers arrived and located the subject. Their investigation showed the subject to be intoxicated and a danger to himself. He was arrested for public intoxication.

Denison Police

Public intoxication — Officers responded on July 9 to the call of suspicious activity in the 1100 block of Morningside Drive. The subject was arrested for public intoxication after being observed stumbling around while walking in the roadway.

Criminal trespass — Officers were dispatched on July 10 to the 1100 block of Morningside Drive in response to a man being on a property after he had received a criminal trespass warning for that location. The subject was arrested for Criminal trespass.

Stolen vehicle — A female complainant reported on July 10 unknown suspect stole her 1998 Dodge Dakota pickup, purple in color, with Texas license plate JYN-1902 from the 1500 block of South Austin.

Assault — Officers responded on July 10 to the call of an disturbance in progress in the 1100 block of West Morton. A male complainant stated he was assaulted by his husband who had pushed him and punched him. The male suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Counterfeit currency — A complainant stated on July 10 a pizza delivery driver accepted a $100 bill for a delivery and it was later discovered the bill was counterfeit. The investigation will continue.