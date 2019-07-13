Residents of south Sherman may soon have a new dining option near the FM 1417 and U.S. Highway 75 intersection. McDonald’s USA is requesting permission from the Sherman Planning and Zoning to build a new restaurant, it’s second in the city of Sherman, in the Sherman Crossroads Development.

The commission will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Sherman City Hall to discuss the plan.

“This announcement by McDonald’s is a major step forward for the Crossroads development for multiple reasons,” Sherman Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch said. “First and foremost, McDonald’s in an internationally recognized brand that will have an instant impact in luring drivers off of Highway 75 to spend their travel dollars here in Sherman.”

Sherman Crossroads is one of several major developments currently slated or under construction along the FM 1417 corridor. Across the highway, developers are working on projects in the Legacy Village and Bel Air developments, while another project, currently described by city staff as the Munson Development, is planned near the future Sherman High School site.

Strauch said plans for Sherman Crossroads can be split into two major categories with one section dedicated primarily to retail and dining. The northern portion of the development has been primarily earmarked for medical uses, with a dialysis clinic, free-standing Emergency Room and medical office already built on the site.

Strauch said the proposed McDonald’s, alongside the proposed QuikTrip gas station at the corner of the intersection, would serve as early anchors for the retail portion of the development.

“And along with QuikTrip, the addition of a major fast food chain to Crossroads will push the development further toward its eventual completion as a second major retail center for the city, joining Sherman Town Center as the southern bookend for commerce in Sherman,” Strauch said.

With McDonald’s expressing interest in the site in south Sherman, Strauch said the city hopes it will send a message to other potential retail and restaurant tenants who have been considering the area for developments and sites.

Strauch said the fast-food chain is known in the industry for the time and detail it takes in selecting sites for its storefronts, and this can send a message to other retailers that often follow soon after. This includes brands and companies that aren’t currently in the Texoma market — a group that the city has been targeting recently for future developments.

“The company is renowned among other retailers for the homework they do before committing to a location,” Strauch said. So the fact that the folks at McDonald’s see Sherman Crossroads as a can’t-miss spot will speak volumes to other businesses as they consider building at both Crossroads and across the highway in Legacy Village. It’s a pattern we see repeated all across the United States: Where McDonald’s goes, others are quick to follow.”

Calls to McDonald’s corporate offices for comment were not returned by Friday afternoon.

What do you think about the 1417 developments? Let local government reporter Michael A. Hutchins know at MHutchins@HeraldDemocrat.com.